Samsung Galaxy M44 5G likely to launch soon, key specifications leaked

Samsung may be planning to launch another Galaxy M-series phone in India soon. It may be called the Galaxy M44 5G and most likely come as a successor to the Galaxy M34 5G, which was launched earlier this month. The upcoming phone may still not be part of Samsung’s official announcement, but it has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform where its key specifications were revealed.

The listing on Geekbench, spotted by 91Mobiles, shows the phone has a model number SM-M446K. It includes information on the phone’s specifications, such as a processor codenamed ‘Lahaina’, which refers to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This chipset may be clocked at a maximum speed of 2.84GHz and come alongside the Adreno 660 GPU. On Geekbench, the Snapdragon 888 chipset of the Galaxy M44 5G received a single-core score of 1531 and a multi-core score of 3771. You may also expect the phone to have at least 6GB of RAM and run Android 13.

The report said that this listing belongs to Galaxy M44 5G’s Korean model, but it is highly likely that not only will the phone come to India, too, but also may debut here. But since the details are scarce at the moment, it is hard to tell when that will happen — or what the phone looks like. Samsung is likely to begin teasing the phone soon.

The Galaxy M44 5G may be a successor to the Galaxy M34 5G, which arrived in India earlier this year. At the starting price of Rs 16,999, the Galaxy M34 5G brings a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an Exynos 1280 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and a 6000mAh battery that charges at up to 25W speed. For photography, the phone uses a 50MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone also has a 13MP selfie camera inside the punch-hole design on the display. The Galaxy M34 5G is available in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colours.