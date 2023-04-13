Samsung Galaxy M14 5G with 6000mAh battery to launch on April 17

Samsung has announced it will launch a new smartphone in India on April 17. It is called the Galaxy M14 5G. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has confirmed the key specifications of the upcoming phone, which leaves about nothing to imagine. The company said the upcoming Galaxy M14 5G will “offer segment-leading features to tech-savvy Gen Z consumers.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G debuts with Exynos 1330 and 6,000mAh battery

Samsung teased that the Galaxy M14 5G may cost somewhere between Rs 13,000 and Rs 13,999 wherein the latter seems a more likely price point. A look at the specifications and you will know that it is a phone suited for the masses. The 5G processor makes it more relevant with the ongoing deployment of the next-generation wireless communication network.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications

The upcoming Galaxy M14 5G will come with a 50-megapixel triple camera system on the back, which the company claims will let you capture “every moment with stunning clarity.” Samsung is also touting low-light photography, thanks to the sensor with F1.8 aperture. A 6000mAh battery will fuel the Galaxy M14 5G, allowing it to run for up to two days on a single charge. The phone will be powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, which supports 13 5G bands.

You will get Android 13-based One UI on the Galaxy M14 5G, alongside Samsung’s promise of up to two generations of Android OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates. The phone will also come with features such as Secure Folder, Voice Focus, and Samsung Wallet.

Samsung said the upcoming Galaxy M14 5G will be available from the Amazon India website, Samsung website, and select retail outlets across the country after its launch. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will be launched at an event on April 17.