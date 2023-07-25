Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon, here is what to expect

A look at the specifications and you will realise that the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is a rebranded A34 5G, which previous rumours have already pointed out.
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is set for launch soon. In an announcement, the company said it will launch the Galaxy F34 5G in India without revealing the date or a tentative timeline. While we are not sure about the launch timeline of the upcoming Samsung phone, the company has confirmed its key specifications. A look at the specifications and you will realise that the Galaxy F34 5G is a rebranded A34 5G, which previous rumours have already pointed out.
According to Samsung, the upcoming Galaxy F34 5G will come with a Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple camera system on the back including a 50MP main sensor, and a 6000mAh battery unit to make the phone last long. Samsung’s website also shows off the design of the Galaxy F34 5G, leaving almost nothing to the imagination — at least in terms of the looks. The phone can be seen in black and green colours with a waterdrop-style notch on the display’s top. The rest of the specifications are under wraps at the moment — at least officially.
Previous reports have spilled it all. You can expect the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that supports up to 1,000 nits of brightness and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It may come with a 50MP main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The 6000mAh battery inside the Galaxy F34 5G is expected to give a runtime of up to two days on a single charge.
The Galaxy F34 5G may be launched as the rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G, which was launched in March at a starting price of Rs 30,999. The price of the upcoming Galaxy phone is unclear at the moment, but it is expected to cost more than the Galaxy F54 5G.
Author Name | Shubham Verma