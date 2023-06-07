Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year back in February this year wherein it launched its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. Now, the company is gearing for its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year wherein it will launch its second line of flagship smartphones, that is, the foldables. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch likely in July

Typically, Samsung hosts its second major Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in August. However, reports this year have been pegging the company to host the event in July. Now, the company has confirmed that it will be hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event to introduce its next generation of foldable devices, which will include the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sometime in late July this year. Also Read - Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Tab S9 in July

Furthermore, the company has confirmed that it will be hosting the event at Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Samseong-dong in South Korea. “The Unpacked event will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam, an intersection where Teheran-ro, a hub for domestic innovative startups, and Bongeunsa, a millennial Buddhist temple, converge. This unique location offers the world an opportunity to experience the captivating blend of past, present and future that defines Seoul,” Samsung said in a blog post. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 fast charging to remain unchanged

Samsung hosted its first Unpacked in March 2010 in Las Vegas. Since then, the company has held Unpacked in key cities around the world including New York, London, Berlin and Barcelona. Now, it is planning host its 27th Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul.

The company said that with its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, it is shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to ‘focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe’ and that this year Seoul was selected ‘because of its role in influencing global trends with its dynamic culture and innovation’.

“Hosting Unpacked in Seoul presents a valuable opportunity to showcase groundbreaking technologies and offer the world a glimpse into the future, unveiling Samsung’s disruptive innovations and demonstrating the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping the course of technology,” the company added.

What to expect from the 27th Galaxy Unpacked event?

As far as devices are concerned, Samsung has already confirmed that the event will focus on the foldables. This means we will get to the see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected to feature a bigger cover display, in all their glory.

In addition to that, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 including the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at the event.