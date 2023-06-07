comscore
News

Samsung confirms details about its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event: Here’s what we know

News

Samsung has confirmed details about its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event wherein it will launch its foldable devices. Here's what we know.

Highlights

  • Samsung has shared details about its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.
  • Samsung will host the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul.
  • Samsung will host the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July.
Samsung

Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year back in February this year wherein it launched its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. Now, the company is gearing for its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year wherein it will launch its second line of flagship smartphones, that is, the foldables. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch likely in July

Typically, Samsung hosts its second major Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in August. However, reports this year have been pegging the company to host the event in July. Now, the company has confirmed that it will be hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event to introduce its next generation of foldable devices, which will include the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sometime in late July this year. Also Read - Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Tab S9 in July

Furthermore, the company has confirmed that it will be hosting the event at Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Samseong-dong in South Korea. “The Unpacked event will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam, an intersection where Teheran-ro, a hub for domestic innovative startups, and Bongeunsa, a millennial Buddhist temple, converge. This unique location offers the world an opportunity to experience the captivating blend of past, present and future that defines Seoul,” Samsung said in a blog post. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 fast charging to remain unchanged

Samsung hosted its first Unpacked in March 2010 in Las Vegas. Since then, the company has held Unpacked in key cities around the world including New York, London, Berlin and Barcelona. Now, it is planning host its 27th Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul.

The company said that with its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, it is shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to ‘focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe’ and that this year Seoul was selected ‘because of its role in influencing global trends with its dynamic culture and innovation’.

“Hosting Unpacked in Seoul presents a valuable opportunity to showcase groundbreaking technologies and offer the world a glimpse into the future, unveiling Samsung’s disruptive innovations and demonstrating the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping the course of technology,” the company added.

What to expect from the 27th Galaxy Unpacked event?

As far as devices are concerned, Samsung has already confirmed that the event will focus on the foldables. This means we will get to the see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected to feature a bigger cover display, in all their glory.

In addition to that, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 including the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at the event.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2023 3:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Samsung confirms details about its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked eventi

Apple acquires AR startup Mira: What this means for Vision Pro

HP launches 45-inch curved display, vertical mouse in India: Check details

LinkedIn introduces ID Verification feature in India

Twitter ups perks for Twitter Blue subscribers: Here s what s new

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Top 17 features coming to Apple's iPhones this fall

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global