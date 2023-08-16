When Samsung launched its fifth-generation foldable devices — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — it introduced a bunch of new features, such as the Flex Window, FlexCam and Dual Preview, that are designed to provide a better foldable experience. Now, the company has announced that it is planning to bring these features to its older foldable devices, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 among others.

These features and more will arrive on older Galaxy Z Fold devices and eligible tablets in the form of One UI 5.1.1 software update. Samsung said that the One UI 5.1.1 software update will come to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones starting this month, and that the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip devices will get this update sequentially.

In addition to this, Samsung said that the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8+, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Tab S7+, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the Galaxy Tab A8, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will also get several new features as part of the One UI 5.1.1 update soon.

What’s new in One UI 5.1.1?

The One UI 5.1.1 update will bring Flex Mode to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung says that with this update, will make it easier for users to show or hide the Flex Mode Panel. “When folding your phone in Flex Mode, the panel’s icon will float up the screen, allowing you easy access,” the company wrote in a blog post. This customisable panel will provide users with easy access to features such as Multi Window, touchpad, and screen capture among others.

In addition to this, users will get access to the media play bar button, which will give users access to 10-second fast forward and rewind and features when the Flex Mode Panel is activate. Users will also be able to press down for easier scrubbing through their media’s progress bar.

Samsung is also improving the overall multitasking experience on its foldables and tablets. Now users can easily open Samsung Internet in a pop-up window for searching for something while a video is playing in the background on their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Tab S8. “When you’re done browsing, the window can be easily dragged to the edge of the screen, where it will now snap seamlessly into place. If you want to access Samsung Internet again, simply tap the pop-up to open the window to its previous location,” the company added.

Samsung is now users can also switch from the pop-up window to Multi Window by pressing and holding the handle at the top of the pop-up window. The new update will also allow users to seamlessly switch to split view and control the screen by long pressing of the pop-up view handle.

Furthermore, the update also brings two-handed drag and drop support on the company’s older foldables and tablets main screen. This in turn will allow users to open an app with one hand and then use the other to drag a file, app icon or other item into your target folder or location. The update also brings an updated taskbar to the mentioned devices.