Samsung recently launched its next-generation foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — in India along with the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Shortly after, the three devices were available for pre-booking in the country. Now, Samsung has announced special offers for all the interested buyers who pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Tab S9 series during a live commerce event, which it will host on its website in India starting 12PM on August 16.

READ MORE Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Battle of the folds

Samsung today said that interested buyers who pre-book these devices at the live commerce event today will be eligible for extra benefits apart from pre-book offers. For the unversed, the company is offering offers up to Rs 23,000 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and offers up to Rs 20,000 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 deliveries to start early from August 18

The electronic giant today announced that buyers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 during the live commerce event today will be eligible to get a cashback of Rs 8,000. In addition to this, buyers will be able to avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and up to Rs 5,000 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Apart from this, the company also announced that as part of the live commerce event, buyers will get a silicon case ring cover worth Rs 4,199 with Galaxy Z Flip 5 and a free-standing phone case worth Rs 6,299 with Galaxy Z Fold 5 over and above the mentioned offers.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 first impressions: Getting more reliable

Coming to the Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung that buyers will get cashback up to Rs 12,000 on pre-booking the tablet. They will also be eligible to get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. Furthermore, the company said that buyers who pre-book the Tab S9 during the live commerce event today will get a discount of 50 percent on keyboard cover.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 India pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in two storage variants. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space is priced at Rs 1,84,999 in India, while the variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space is priced at Rs 1,64,999 in the country.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 also comes in two variants. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space is priced at Rs 99,999 in the country, while the variant with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space is priced at Rs 1,09,999 in the country.

Lastly, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 costs Rs 72,999 in India, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 83,999. Similarly, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus costs Rs 90,999 in India. Also, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra costs Rs 1,08,999 while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs 1,19,999 in the country.