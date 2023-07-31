Samsung unveiled its latest foldable smartphone series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul last week. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are now available for pre-order in India, with Amazon offering special deals for interested buyers.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Specifications compared

Interested buyers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone on Amazon today and avail of attractive offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price and pre-book offers on Amazon in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in two variants: the 12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,84,999 and the variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space costs Rs 1,64,999. The 12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant is available in Light Blue, while the variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space comes in Black, Beige, and Light Blue.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 vs Flip 4: What has changed

For those interested in the variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, Amazon is offering a flat Rs 10,000 discount on all bank cards. In addition to this, buyers who pre-book the smartphone between July 27 and July 31 can get an extra Rs 5,000 off in exchange for their older device.

Those interested in the 12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant can avail an Rs 8,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. They can also get an extra Rs 5,000 off in exchange for their older device by pre-booking the smartphone between July 27 and July 31.

Both smartphones are available on a no-cost EMI option on Amazon, with delivery starting on August 10.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price and pre-book offers on Amazon in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in two variants: the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 99,999, while the variant with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space costs Rs 1,09,999. Both variants come in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Lavender colour options.

Those interested in either variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can avail an Rs 8,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In addition to this, they can get an extra Rs 12,000 off in exchange for their older device by pre-booking the smartphone between July 27 and July 31.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, both variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are available on a no-cost EMI option on Amazon, with delivery starting on August 10.

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate. It also has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x secondary display with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 and has a 10MP selfie camera, a 4MP under-display camera, and a 50MP wide-angle + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 12MP wide-angle camera setup at the back. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz secondary display. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1. Its camera specs include a 10MP selfie camera and a 12MP wide-angle + 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera setup at the back. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.