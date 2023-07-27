Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul earlier this week wherein it launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable-display smartphones. A day later, the company has announced that it is bringing these smartphones to India. Samsung has announced the India pricing and pre-booking details for its next-gen foldable devices.

The company has announced that interested buyers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starting July 27 across all leading online and offline retail stores. Interested buyers can also pre-book the two smartphones on Samsung Live at https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/ starting today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 India price and pre-book offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs 1,54,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and Rs 1,64,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. Both these variants will be available in Icy Blue, Cream and Phantom Black colour variants.

On the other hand, the variant with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space costs Rs 1,84,999 and it will be available in Icy Blue colour variant.

Samsung says that the customers who pre-book and buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 between July 27 and August 17 will get offers up to Rs 23,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price and pre-book offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs 99,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and Rs 1,09,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. Both these variants will be available in Mint, Cream, Graphite and Lavender colour variants.

Samsung says that the customers who pre-book and buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5 between July 27 and August 17 will get offers up to Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

Coming to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate. It has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x secondary display with 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1.

In terms of the camera, it has a 10MP selfie camera, a 4MP under display camera and a 50MP wide-angle + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 12MP wide-angle camera setup at the back. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz secondary display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space and it runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1.

On the camera front, it has a 10MP selfie camera and a 12MP wide-angle + 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera setup at the back. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.