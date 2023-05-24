Jio launches new JioFiber plan in India: Check details

Reliance Industries’ telecom operator has announced a new prepaid plan for its JioFiber subscribers. This new broadband plan cost Rs 1,197 and it is a part of the company’s quarterly plans that offers a speed of 30Mbps. Also Read - JioCinema to stream HBO, Max Originals, and Warner Bros. content from May

The plan, that was first spotted by Telecom Talk, costs Rs 399 per month or Rs 1197 for three months. It comes with a validity of 90 days and it offers an upload and download speed of 30Mbps. In addition to this, JioFiber’s Rs 1,197 prepaid plan offers unlimited data and free voice calling facility. Also Read - Jio Cinema premium subscription plans leaked ahead of official launch: Details here

The publication notes while this plan does offer unlimited data, the limit is capped at 3.3TB of high-speed data each month, which amounts to 9.9TB of data for a span of three months. Once the monthly data limit expires, the speed of the network, both upload and download, will drop significantly. Furthermore, the report says that unlimited voice calling benefit is coupled with a landline connection. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Best postpaid plans under Rs 1000 with OTT benefits

It is worth noting that that the Rs 1,197 is not the only quarterly recharge plan that Jio offers. The company also offers Rs 2,097 plan with 100Mbps speed, Rs 2,997 plan with 150Mbps speed and subscription to 16 OTT platforms including Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, Rs 4,497 plan with 300Mbps speed and subscription to 17 OTT platforms including Prime Video and Netflix, and Rs 7,497 plan with 500Mbps speed and subscription to 17 OTT platforms including Prime Video and Netflix. The company also offers two quarterly plans with 1Gbps speed and other benefits.

Meanwhile, if you want to recharge your JioFiber connection with the new Rs 1,197 quarterly plan.

How to recharge your JioFiber broadband connection

Using Reliance Jio’s MyJio mobile app

Step 1: Open the MyJio app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Login with your JioFiber Service ID or RMN.

Step 3: You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Add the OTP in the app.

Step 4: Click on Recharge.

Step 5: Select a plan. To view the details of plan click on “View Details”.

Step 6: Click on the Buy option.

Step 7: Select the payment method and make the payment.

Once the payment is successful, you will receive a recharge confirmation via an SMS and email on your registered mobile number and Email ID.

Using jio.com website

Step 1: Open a web browser and go to www.jio.com.

Step 2: Select ‘Recharge’ on the top right corner of the window and the select ‘JioFiber’.

Step 3: Now, enter Service ID or RMN or your landline number.

Step 4: Next click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Next select a plan, in this case Rs 1,197. To view details of plan, click on ‘View Details’ option.

Step 6: Now, click on the Buy button.

Step 7: Next, select a payment method.

Step 8: Add your payment credentials and make the payment.

You will receive a confirmation email and message once your recharge is successful.