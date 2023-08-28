Reliance AGM 2023 today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Industries is all set to hold 46-Annual General Meeting (AGM) of its shareholders today, August 28, 2023, at 2PM. The annual event will be conducted through video conferencing and other audio-visual means and will be addressed by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Reliance Industries demerged Jio Financial Services earlier this month and listed it on stock exchanges. The company is expected to make some major announcements w.r.t Jio Financial Services and Jio Telecom Services, and unveil its business blueprint for the future. In addition to this, it is also likely to launch some new devices including Jio AirFiber, JioPhone 5G, Jio Pay voice speaker and more.

Reliance AGM 2023: How to watch live stream

Reliance AGM 2023 will start at 2PM today. Interested viewers watch Reliance Industries 46-AGM on Jio’s official website- https://jiomeet.jio.com/meetingportal/rilagm/joinmeeting.

Reliance AGM 2023: Expected announcements

Jio 5G plans

At its 46-AGM, Reliance Industries is expected to announce new Jio 5G plans for different cities across India. Jio has, up until now, provided its 5G services under the existing 4G plans. There is a possibility that the company may announce new 5G plans in this AGM as the company has promised to complete the pan India 5G rollout before December this year, in a letter written to the government this month.

JioPhone 5G

Jio launched its first 4G smartphone last year and with the rollout of 5G services, the company is expected to launch its JioPhone 5G in this event. Rumoured JioPhone 5G already spotted in some leaked images and it is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset, offer 4GB RAM and run on Android 12 OS. In addition to this, the smartphone might come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It is likely to feature a 5MP front-facing camera.

Jio AirFiber

Jio introduced its Jio AirFiber in its AGM last year. The device offers a high-speed 5G hotstop at home and office. However, the company did not launch the product back then. It is expected to announce the price and availability of Jio AirFiber in this AGM as its competitor Airtel has already launched its Xstream AirFiber.

Jio Glass

Jio introduced its smart glass- Jio Glass in 2020. However, the company did not announce the price and availability of its smart glass since then. The smart glass was again spotted at the Jio’s booth at the India Mobile Congress last year. The company might announce the price and availability of its smart glass this year.

Jio Pay voice box

Some reports suggest that Reliance is developing a pocket-size small speaker, similar to Paytm’s sound box, for its Jio Pay service. The company is currently testing the device with its employees. Reliance might introduce the device in this AGM.