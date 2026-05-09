Redmi’s new device teased for India, Amazon page reveals key hint

Redmi has started teasing a new device for India, but the company is still not revealing what exactly it is. The teaser campaign is already live on social media, and dedicated landing pages are now up on both Amazon India and Xiaomi India’s website. Also Read: 8 best camera phones for professional-style photos in 2026

At this stage, Redmi has not confirmed the product name, specifications, or even whether it is a smartphone or a tablet. But the way the brand is building the teaser gives a clear idea of what it wants to highlight. Also Read: OnePlus 15, 15R, Nothing Phone 4a series get price hike in India: What’s changed

Teaser lines hint at performance focus

Redmi is clearly pushing speed as the main theme. The company has used lines like “Speed is no longer a feature, it’s the soul of what’s next” and “Something’s coming. And it won’t wait for you to catch up.”

Something's coming. And it won't wait for you to catch up. pic.twitter.com/LLIBccVMoz — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 6, 2026

You've been keeping up.

Soon, everything else will be keeping up with you. pic.twitter.com/G9zBjw7eGD — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 8, 2026

The same messaging is repeated across the microsites as well. There are no specs listed, but everything points towards a performance-focused device. This could mean a faster chipset, smoother UI, or even something targeted at gaming users.

At the moment, Redmi has not confirmed whether this is part of an existing lineup or something entirely new.

Amazon microsite goes live

The Amazon microsite is already live, which usually means the launch is not too far away. Redmi has followed this pattern earlier as well, where teaser pages go up days before the official announcement.

Right now, the page is still vague. There is no launch date, no specifications, and no confirmed name. But it does confirm that the device will be sold via Amazon once it is announced.

“Redmi S” shows up on teaser page

One of the few concrete clues right now is the appearance of “Redmi S” on the Amazon page. Redmi has not explained what this branding means yet. It could be a new series, a renamed lineup, or just a teaser element.

There is also a chance this could be linked to the Note series. Redmi recently added more models to its Note 15 lineup in India, including the Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 Pro+ 5G, and a Note 15 Special Edition (SE) as well. So this could be something like a Note 15S variant.

At the same time, some users are also speculating about a possible return of the K-series in India, though there is no confirmation around that either.

Turbo lineup speculation and global context

Another angle comes from Redmi’s recent launches in China. The company introduced the Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max there, both focused on performance.

The Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, while the Turbo 5 Max comes with the Dimensity 9500s processor. Both phones come with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, you get a 20MP camera for selfies.

The Turbo 5 packs a 7,560mAh battery, while the Turbo 5 Max goes even higher with a 9,000mAh battery. Both support 100W fast charging.

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That said, Redmi has not used the Turbo branding in India so far, so it is unclear if this teaser is related to that lineup.