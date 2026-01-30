Redmi Turbo 5 Max launched with MASSIVE 9000mAh battery in China: Will it come to India?

Redmi has introduced a new member to its Turbo lineup in China, and this one is clearly focusing on its battery life. The Redmi Turbo 5 Max comes with a massive 9,000mAh battery, something we rarely see in mainstream smartphones. Right now, the phone is available in China, but considering Redmi’s history of rebranding Turbo phones as POCO devices globally, an international version might not be far-fetched. Also Read: 8 best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 that handle BGMI, Call of Duty, Asphalt Legends without struggling

Here is everything that we know about the latest Redmi Turbo 5 Max. Also Read: Affordable ANC earbuds that are worth buying under Rs 2000

Redmi Turbo 5 Max specifications and features

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is bright enough for outdoor use and supports Dolby Vision for HDR content. It is offered in four colours, including Black, Blue, White and a bold Orange. Despite the big battery, the phone weighs around 219g. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset based on a 3nm process, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The phone runs Android 16 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 on top.

For photography, the camera setup gets a 50MP main camera with optical stabilisation, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 20MP front camera.

Along with the massive 9000mAh battery, the phone also supports a fast charging option of 100W wired as well as 27W reverse wired charging, which can turn the phone into a power bank to charge another phone or your earbuds.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max price and availability

In China, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max starts at around CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 33,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version. Higher variants go up to about CNY 3,299 (around Rs 44,000).

There is no official word yet on India or global launch, but if it arrives under a different name, it could become one of the most battery-focused performance phones in its segment. It must be noted that the Realme P4 Power has recently been launched in India with a much bigger 10,001mAh battery.