Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch In India Set For January 6 Along With Redmi Note 15: Check Specifications, Features, More

After weeks of teasers and overseas availability, Redmi is finally bringing the Redmi Pad 2 Pro to India. The company has confirmed that the tablet will launch in the country on January 6, sharing the stage with the Redmi Note 15 5G. If battery life is high on your priority list, this one is already making a strong first impression. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra China Launch Date Confirmed For December 25: Here’s What We Know

Both Amazon and Flipkart have gone live with dedicated landing pages, confirming one headline feature right away – a massive 12,000mAh battery, which Redmi is positioning as the largest in its segment. Here is what else we know. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leak Reveals Battery Upgrade, New Colours And Design Changes

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Specifications And Features To Expect

Redmi is leaning heavily into battery life with the Pad 2 Pro. Promotional listings suggest that the tablet can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge, depending on how you use it. While real-world results will be clearer after launch. Moreover, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is tipped to come with a 12.1-inch LCD display featuring a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers up to 600 nits of brightness, making it usable indoors and in brighter environments. Touch response goes up to 360Hz, which should help with smoother scrolling and casual gaming. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of January 6 Launch: What To Expect

In some global markets, Redmi also sells a Matte Glass variant with AG nano-texturing to reduce reflections. However, it’s still unclear whether this version will make it to India. Under the hood, the tablet may pack the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno 810 GPU. On the software side, the tablet will ship with Android 15, layered with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.

Based on the earlier global version, the Wi-Fi model gets an 8MP rear camera, while the 5G version upgrades it to 13MP. Both variants include an 8MP front camera, and all cameras support 1080p video recording. The Indian teasers also hint at stylus and keyboard support.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch details

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro will launch in India on January 6, and it will be available via Amazon and Flipkart. Pricing details are expected to be revealed on launch day.