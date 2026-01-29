Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Note 15 Pro Launches in India with 200MP Camera: Check details

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series 5G has just launched in India. This new lineup includes two models: the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, joining the existing Redmi Note 15. Both phones come with 200-megapixel dual rear cameras. They feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Price in India

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 37,999 for its 8GB+256GB storage variant. However, the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB is available at Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively. The device comes in three color options, including Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue.

Talking about the Redmi Note 15 Pro, it is available in two storage variants, including the 8GB+128GB, costs Rs 29,999 and 8GB+256GB, priced at Rs 31,999. The smartphone comes in three color options, including Carbon Black, Silver Ash, and Mirage Blue.

The tech giant is offering Free Watch Move alongside 1 year screen replacement with Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G. Both the smartphone is available with Rs 3000 discount via ICICI and HDFC credit card.

After Rs 3000 discount, the effective price is Rs 34,999 for Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Rs 26,999 for Note 15 Pro.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Specifications

Processor

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+5G is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 with up to 2.7GHz and Adreno™ GPU. The chipset is paired with 8GB + 256GB | 12GB + 256GB | 12GB + 512GB storage options.

However, the Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by 4nmMediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra with up to 2.6GHz and Mali-G615 GPU.

Display

Both the smartphone features a 17.35cm(6.83) CrystalRes AMOLED Display with 1.5K (2772 x 1280) resolution, Up to 120HzRefresh rate, and Up to 480Hz Touch sampling rate. Once activated Game Turbo mode, the peak brightness reaches 3200 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The display of both the devices also supports HDR10+ | Dolby Vision, 16,000-step automatic brightness adjustment, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and more.

It is equipped with the TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification.

Camera

Both Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro is equipped with the 200MP Main Camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and 8MP Ultra-wide Camera. For selfies, you will get 32MP Front Camera in Note 15 Pro+ and 20MP front camera in Redmi Note 15 Pro.

Battery

To power the smartphone, the tech giant has given 6500mAh battery with 100W In-box Charger in the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and 6580mAh along with 45W In-box Charger in Redmi Note 15 Pro.

AI Features

AI features include Al Writing, Al Speech Recognition, Al Interpreter,Al Search, Al Dynamic Wallpapers, Al Creativity Assistant,and more. Circle to Search with Google, Google Gemini information in Note 15 Pro+