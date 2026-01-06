Redmi Note 15 Launched With 108MP Camera In India: Check FULL Specs, Price Here

Redmi has expanded its budget smartphone series with the launch of the latest Redmi Note 15 in India. It comes with several upgrades over the predecessor Redmi Note 14, including a 108MP main camera and a massive battery. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G With 12,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Launched In India: Price, Specs

What else does it bring to the table? From specifications, features, price, to availability – know everything about the latest Redmi Note 15. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch On January 6: ALL Details Here

Redmi Note 15 Specifications And Features At A Glance

Powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and Adreno GPU under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 5G launched in two storage options – 128GB and 256GB, coupled with an 8GB RAM. It weighs just 178grams and measures just 7.35mm for the Black and Glacier Blue colour options and 7.4mm for the Mist Purple.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 15 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, plus it achieves a peak brightness of 3200 nits. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch In India Set For January 6 Along With Redmi Note 15: Check Specifications, Features, More

In optics, it has a 108MP main camera at the back along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the front has a 20MP front camera. For longer usage, it packs a 5520mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Redmi Note 15 Price In India

Note, Redmi Note 15 comes with a price hike! It is available at a starting price of Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage option, while the 8GB RAM with 256GB Storage variant comes at Rs 24,999. However, a Rs 3000 discount is available via bank offers on Axis, ICICI Bank, and SBI Card, which will let you grab it for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The sale begins on January 9th.

Trending Now

Moreover, Redmi is also offering two months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium Standard, and six months of Google One access along with the device.