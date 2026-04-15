Redmi A7 Pro 5G now on sale in India: Price, offers and availability details revealed

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month and is part of the brand’s budget lineup. It focuses on offering a large display, long battery life and basic performance at an affordable price. Buyers can now purchase the device online through Amazon and the official Xiaomi store. Also Read: Redmi A7 Pro 5G launched in India with 6,300mAh battery, 120Hz display: Check price, specs here

Redmi A7 Pro 5G price in India and offers

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The higher variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 13,499.

As part of the offer, customers can get a discount of Rs 1,000. This reduces the effective price of the device. The company is also offering no-cost EMI options for up to three months.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Specifications

The phone features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. The screen also offers up to 800 nits peak brightness.

The device comes with TUV certification for low blue light. It also has an IP52 rating, which gives basic protection against dust and splashes.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8300 chipset. It is built on a 6nm process and is designed for everyday tasks. The phone runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Xiaomi has promised long-term support with multiple OS updates and security updates.

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G packs a 6,300mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. It also includes 7W reverse charging.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 32MP main camera along with a secondary sensor. For selfies, the device offers an 8MP front camera. It is suitable for basic photography and video calls.

Availability

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is available in Black, Mist Blue and Sunset Orange colour options. It supports 5G connectivity along with other standard features.