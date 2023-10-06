Realme announced the Realme UI 5.0 early access beta and made it available to the Realme GT 2 Pro last month. Now, the company has shared a roadmap for the early access update. It reveals when your Realme device will get early access. Do note that this isn’t the final stable update roadmap. Realme is yet to reveal that, but as it was with the early access update, expect that to arrive first on the flagship GT 2 Pro.

As for the early access roadmap, around 28 devices will be getting the Realme UI 5.0 early access update. This includes all premium, mid-range, and budget smartphones. It’s evident that most newly released premium phones will get the update first and then the older models. Some entry-level 4G phones will get the update at the end of next year. That said, let’s take a look at the rollout schedule.

Realme UI 5.0 early access roadmap

— Realme GT 2 Pro (Already received the early access update in September 2023)

— Realme GT Neo 3 (October 2023)

— Realme GT Neo 3 150W (October 2023)

— Realme 11 Pro 5G (November 2023)

— Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G (November 2023)

— Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G (November 2023)

— Realme Narzo 60 5G (November 2023)

— Realme GT Neo 3T (November 2023)

— Realme C55 (December 2023)

— Realme 10 Pro (December 2023)

— Realme 10 Pro Plus (December 2023)

— Realme Narzo N55 (December 2023)

— Realme 11 5G (Q1 2024)

— Realme 11x 5G (Q1 2024)

— Realme 9 5G (Q1 2024)

— Realme 9i 5G (Q1 2024)

— Realme 9 Pro 5G (Q1 2024)

— Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G (Q1 2024)

— Realme GT 2 (Q1 2024)

— Realme GT 5G (Q1 2024)

— Realme Narzo 60x 5G (Q1 2024)

— Realme Narzo 50 5G (Q1 2024)

— Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Q1 2024)

— Realme 10 (Q2 2024)

— Realme 9 (Q2 2024)

— Realme C53 (Q2 2024)

— Realme C52 (Q2 2024)

— Realme N53 (Q2 2024)

Realme UI 5.0 will offer improvements throughout the UI. The new software skin will bring performance optimization, enabling smoother animations and stability. It also brings some privacy and security features. This includes photo and video permissions and others.