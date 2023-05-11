Realme says its slimmest phone ever, Narzo N53, is coming next week

Realme Narzo N series, which debuted last month, is getting a new member next week. The company has announced its upcoming phone Narzo N53 is set to arrive on May 18 in India. The Narzo N53, the company claims, will be its slimmest phone ever. Realme’s upcoming phone will be 7.49mm thick and the company is touting that the Narzo N53 will be an “entry-level redefiner.” Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check top deals on smartphones, laptops, home appliances

That could mean the Realme Narzo N53 will come with better features than what other phones in the entry-level segment offer. We are unsure of what these features are, but one lucky guess could be the presence of 5G support. The Narzo N53 could be the company's cheapest 5G phone. Last year, Realme confirmed that it was working on a low-end 5G phone for the masses. It aimed at the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment with that phone, but there was no follow-up after the first announcement.

Realme has claimed the Narzo N53 will boast of "a stunning design, powerful performance, and advanced features." The company says these features will suit next-generation users.

Realme Narzo N53 launch event

The launch event of the upcoming Narzo N53 will take place at 12 pm on May 18. It will be an online-only event, which means anyone can catch real-time updates by tuning into the live stream on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Realme Narzo N53 details

While the company has not announced full details, the Realme Narzo N53 is reportedly coming in 4GB and 6GB RAM options, as well as 64GB and 128GB of internal storage configurations. Realme has put up a banner on the website showing the phone’s design though. The Narzo N53 may come in Feather Black and Feather Gold in a design that looks very identical to that of the iPhone 14 Pro. The look of the phone has also been a part of leaks, so we are familiar with what the Narzo N53 could look like. Reports have also suggested that the Narzo N53 will cost around Rs 13,000, which is slightly far away from the Rs 10,000 mark for the cheapest 5G phone. For reference, the Narzo N55 was launched at Rs 10,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM model.