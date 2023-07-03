Realme Narzo 60 series claimed to be first in India with 24GB of RAM

Realme Narzo 60 series is coming to India on July 6 and one interesting detail about one of the phones has been confirmed.

Realme Narzo 60 series is coming later this month, so ahead of the launch on July 6, the company is building hype around it by revealing outstanding details. One of them is the company’s claim that the Narzo 60 series will include India’s first smartphone with 24GB of RAM. This confirmation comes after some previous reports suggesting that Realme, as well as OnePlus, are coming up with phones with 24GB of RAM. Realme has also shared other key details of the series, as well.

In a poster, Realme confirmed one of the phones in the upcoming Narzo 60 series will have 24GB of RAM, but this is not exactly what you think it is. The top-end model in the series will come with 12GB of physical RAM, but the remaining 12GB will be available virtually. The phone will let you expand the RAM up to 12GB virtually through the dynamic RAM expansion feature.

According to teasers, the Realme Narzo 60 series will be able to store more than 2.5 lakh photos, thanks to the top-tier 1TB storage version. A high-storage version will also let you download high-memory games, in addition to storing large music and video files. Obviously, the top-end model will be the most expensive in the series, but if you do not require high storage, the Narzo 60 series will definitely have phones with lower storage capacity options.

In addition to details about the RAM and storage, Realme also confirmed that the pre-booking of the upcoming series will begin on July 6 starting at 1 pm from Realme’s website and Amazon India website. Customers who pre-order will get Rs 1,500 off on the Narzo 60 Pro and Rs 1,000 off on Narzo 60. Pre-booking also makes either phone eligible for an extended warranty of six months.

As for the rest of the specifications of the Narzo 60 series, rumours have it all. We already know that the Narzo 60 will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and use a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. It will also come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal memory. We also know that the Narzo 60 will come running Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 software. While the details about the camera have not been leaked, some previous rumours said that the Narzo 60 will be a rebrand of the Realme 11 5G available in China. In that case, you can expect the Narzo 60 to come with a 100MP main camera, along with a 2MP secondary camera and an 8MP selfie camera. This phone may also have a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.