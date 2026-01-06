Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ With 200MP Camera Goes Official In India: Specs, Price, Offers

Realme has expanded its numbered series smartphones in India with the launch of the Realme 16 Pro 5G series. The lineup includes two models – the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Both handsets are backed by 7,000mAh batteries and support 80W fast wired charging. The Realme 16 Pro series comes with 200MP main camera. Here’s everything you need to know about the new smartphones. Also Read: 5 Best Phones Under Rs 35,000 That Make Sense In 2026 Right Now

Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Price in India, Sale Date

Realme 16 Pro 5G has been priced at Rs 31,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 33,999, while the 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs 36,999. Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on select credit cards. Also Read: Realme Pad 3 5G Launched Along With Realme Buds Air 8 In India: Check Price, Specs

Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option costs Rs 41,999, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999. An instant discount of Rs 4,000 is available on the purchase of the Realme 16 Pro+ using select credit cards.

The Realme 16 Pro comes in Master gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple colour options. On the other hand, the Realme 16 Pro+ will be available in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Camellia Pink colourways. The Realme 16 Pro series will be up for sale through Flipkart and the Realme online store, starting January 9.

Realme 16 Pro 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Specifications

Realme 16 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with 1,272 x 2,772 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1400 nits of peak brightness. The Pro+ model, on the other hand, sports a 6.8-inch 1,280 x 2,800 pixels curved AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness.

The Realme 16 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset with Mali-G615 GPU. Meanwhile, the Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with an Adreno 722 GPU. Both models offer up to 12GB of RAM (with additional 14GB of Dynamic RAM) and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the Realme 16 Pro features a dual camera setup with a 200MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The Pro+ variant comes with an additional 50MP telephoto sensor. On the front, both models house a 50MP selfie camera.

Both models are backed by 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. They run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. The Realme 16 Pro series comes with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.