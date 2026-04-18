RCB vs DC live streaming, IPL 2026: When and where to watch today’s match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season is set for today, and both teams are coming in with different form. Also Read: SRH vs CSK live streaming, IPL 2026 match: When, where, how to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live online

RCB have looked more sorted this time. The team is not depending on just one player and has managed to get contributions from different places. DC haven’t had the same run so far, which makes this game slightly more important for them. At this stage of the tournament, one good match can change things quickly. Also Read: GT vs KKR IPL 2026 live stream today: When and where to watch Gujarat vs Kolkata match online

If you are planning to watch it live, here are the details you actually need. Also Read: MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 live: When and where to watch Mumbai vs Punjab match online

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 match timing and venue

The match will be played on April 18, 2026, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will happen around 3:00 PM IST. These timings are standard for most weekend matches, so there isn’t anything different here.

Where to watch RCB vs DC live on TV

If you are watching on TV, the match will be shown on the Star Sports Network. It will be available across different channels, including Hindi and regional language feeds.

Switch to the language you usually watch in and you’re good to go.

How to watch RCB vs DC 2026 online

If you’re watching online, it’s on JioHotstar.

Just open the app or site and tap on the live match. If your plan already includes access, it should start right away without anything extra. Otherwise, you may need to log in or take a subscription, depending on how you usually watch IPL matches.

You can also adjust the video quality based on your internet speed, which helps if you’re watching on mobile data.

What to expect from the match

RCB have looked more settled this season. The team has managed to get contributions from both batting and bowling, instead of depending on just one player.

DC haven’t had the same kind of run so far, but that also means they have a chance to bounce back if things go their way in this game. Matches like these can often change momentum if a team manages to put together a complete performance.

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Things to keep in mind

The streaming and broadcast setup remains the same as other matches this season. It’s better to open the app or switch on the TV a few minutes early, just to avoid any last-minute issues before the match starts.