Puresight Systems has announced the launch of the Roomba Combo j7+ robot vacuum and mop in India. It is powered by iRobot OS intelligence and uses advanced sensors to detect various floor types.

When the Roomba Combo j7+ approaches carpets and rugs, its fully retractable mop arms lift the wet pad to the top of the robot preventing wet messes. It uses the PrecisionVision Navigation system and recognises more than 80 common objects.

“The Roomba Combo j7+ perfectly marries iRobot OS intelligence with beautifully designed hardware to give customers a vacuum and mop solution like no other, capable of keeping carpet, rugs, and hard floors cleaner and fresher every day, so customers can live their life. With a more than 30-year heritage, iRobot is continuing to strengthen our brand and products through digital innovation. iRobot OS is giving our connected product lineup the gift of more intelligence, letting customers’ existing robots clean in new ways,” said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot.

Roomba Combo j7+ price and availability in India

Roomba Combo j7+ is priced at Rs 89,900 and available to interested buyers via Puresight Systems’ offline and online stores.

Puresight Systems has also launched the Roomba Combo j7 robot vacuum and mop without the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal in India at a price of Rs 69,900.

Both robots are available for sale starting June 20, 2023.

Roomba Combo j7+ specifications

The Roomba Combo j7+ features iRobot Genius Home Intelligence, a platform that enables the robot to learn from its environment and user behaviour and deliver personalized cleaning experiences.

The robot can avoid various floor hazards such as cords, pet waste, and socks, with the help of its PrecisionVision Navigation technology, which uses a camera and artificial intelligence. It can also empty its dirt bin automatically into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal unit, which can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris.

The robot supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can recognize specific objects such as couches, tables, and kitchen counters, and clean around them accordingly. In addition to this, users can also customize their cleaning preferences, such as setting zones, schedules, routines, and favourites, through the iRobot Home App.

Roomba Combo j7+ comes with one dirt disposal bag, one reusable microfiber mopping pad, one Bona hard-surface floor cleaner concentrate, one Bona hardwood floor cleaner concentrate, one extra filter and an extra edge-sweeping brush.

The robot Robot weighs 3.33 kg and measures 13.3 inches in width and 3.4 inches in height. The robot works on a Lithium-ion battery.