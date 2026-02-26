Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks Instagram record with 100 million followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a significant social media feat. He has reached the milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, a record among world leaders. This has made him the most subscribed political leader on the platform currently.

Narendra Modi joined Instagram in 2014. His account has increased ever since. Throughout the years, he has utilized the platform to provide updates, event highlights and personal moments. His posts can easily get high engagement in terms of likes, comments and shares.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vs Other Global Leaders

The difference between Modi and the rest of the world leaders is huge. The second position is occupied by Donald Trump who has 43.2 million followers. Modi has more than twice that number of followers.

Other leaders are way behind. Prabowo Subianto has approximately 15 million followers. Jair Bolsonaro has 14.4 million. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has 11.6 million. Javier Milei comes after with 6.4 million. The total number of a few leaders combined together is not equivalent to that of Modi.

PM Narendra Modi has crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform. PM Modi joined Instagram in 2014. He has more than twice as many followers as US President Donald Trump… pic.twitter.com/86EBF0CdIb — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Popularity in India

The disparity is also evident in India. Yogi Adityanath has 16.1 million followers. Rahul Gandhi has approximately 12.6 million followers. Both of them lag much behind the numbers of Modi.

This demonstrates that his online dominance is not only on the international level but also on the national political arena.

His Visit to Israel and Receiving Knesset Honour

This social media success comes as Modi officially visits Israel. In the trip, he paid a visit to the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament. He received the “Speaker of the Knesset Medal after his speech. This is the greatest honour that the parliament bestows.

His address was followed by a standing ovation by the lawmakers. There were also a lot of members who came together to take photos and selfies. This award was given to him in appreciation of his endeavor to build strong relation between India and Israel.

Reaching out to 100 million followers is an indication of how powerful Modi is online. It is also an indicator of how social media has played a significant role in political communication and outreach globally.