POCO M8 Pro 5G Launched With 100W Charging, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Specs

POCO launched the M8 5G smartphone in India, while the global markets also received the POCO M8 Pro 5G. The Pro model features a larger battery with faster charging technology, along with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The company has not confirmed if the Pro variant will make it to the Indian market in the near future. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched POCO M8 Pro 5G. Also Read: POCO M8 5G Launched In India With Curved AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3: Price, Specs

POCO M8 Pro 5G Price

POCO M8 Pro 5G is priced at $299 (approx. Rs 26,900) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The higher end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option costs $359 (approx. Rs 32,300). The company will be offering the 256GB and 512GB models at $279 (approx. Rs 25,000) and $339 (approx. Rs 30,500), respectively, as part of early bird deals. Also Read: Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in 2026: Top Value Picks Right Now

POCO M8 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

POCO M8 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1,280 x 2,772 pixels), up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Internally, the phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the POCO M8 Pro 5G comes with a dual camera setup. It includes 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The front of the device houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the POCO M8 Pro 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The phone runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

For wireless network and connectivity, the POCO M8 Pro uses 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and 400% volume boost. In terms of durability, the POCO M8 Pro 5G comes with IP66, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust, water, and pressure resistance.