Panasonic launches 2026 AC range in India with DustBuster tech; prices start at Rs 32,490

As we are nearing the Summer season, especially in North India, the air conditioner worries start getting intense. Some must be wondering which new AC will be perfect for your room, while others are planning to get a service for the existing ones. In short, the AC season is no longer away. At this time, Panasonic Life Solutions India has introduced its 2026 lineup of residential air conditioners. Also Read: Panasonic Launches LUMIX S1II Series In India With 5.8K Video And AI Autofocus: Check Price Here

The tech giant says the new range focuses on durability, energy efficiency, and consistent cooling, especially in environments where dust, heat, and voltage fluctuations often impact AC performance. What all does the latest Panasonic AC range bring to you? Know all about them here. Also Read: Best offers on 1 ton split ACs to check out on Amazon

Panasonic AC range 2026

The 2026 portfolio of the Panasonic AC range includes 57 new models, covering multiple segments and price points. You can choose from inverter and fixed-speed options, smart ACs, hot-and-cold variants, and high-capacity models. The lineup includes 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star inverter ACs, with the premium 5-star range introducing a new Amaze Facia design in dark grey with chrome accents. Also Read: Godrej to Lloyd: Best 2-tonne window ACs to buy this summer

Panasonic has priced the new series starting at Rs 32,490, and the models are now available through major retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Panasonic brand outlets.

What does it offer?

One of the highlights of the new lineup is Panasonic’s DustBuster Technology, which uses an auto reverse-flow fan mechanism that helps push dust out of the outdoor unit after usage. Moreover, the ACs support the MirAIe smart platform, allowing you to control cooling remotely, track energy usage, receive filter-clean alerts, and access service support.

Not only that, these ACs come with matter-enabled connectivity, which ensures compatibility across multiple smart home devices, while the nanoe Active air purification system is designed to help reduce pollutants and odours indoors.

What else? The ACs feature anti-corrosion coatings, copper coils for improved heat transfer, stabiliser-free operation, and an Eco Tough design meant to handle humid and dusty conditions. Technologies like Converti8 allow you to adjust cooling capacity based on need.