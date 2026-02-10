OPPO K14x 5G launches in India with 120Hz display and 6,500mAh battery: Check price, features

OPPO has refreshed its K-lineup in India with the launch of the new K14x 5G. The new smartphone succeeds last year’s OPPO K13x 5G. The K14x 5G is equipped with a 120Hz LCD screen, a 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging, and a dual rear camera setup. The phone will be available for purchase through the company’s website and Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about the OPPO K14x 5G, including its price, offers, and specifications. Also Read: OPPO Find X9s India launch confirmed with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s chipset

OPPO K14x 5G price in India, availability

The OPPO K14x 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The higher configuration with 6GB and 128GB storage is available at Rs 16,999. Also Read: OPPO Find X9s tipped for India launch with new MediaTek chip: What to expect

The K14x 5G will be offered in two colourways – Prism Violet and Ice Blue. The phone is currently available for pre-order on OPPO India online store and Flipkart. Buyers can avail up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on select bank cards. The K14x 5G starts shipping from February 16. Also Read: Realme may be cutting jobs in India amid OPPO restructuring, claims report

OPPO K14x 5G specifications, features

OPPO K14x 5G features a 6.75-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution (720 x 1,570 pixels), up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,125 nits of peak brightness. Internally, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of cameras, the OPPO K14x is fitted with a dual lens setup led by a 50MP main sensor alongside a 2MP monochrome unit. On the front, it sports a 5MP punch-hole camera for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the OPPO K14x packs a 6,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. The company claims that it can deliver up to 22.4 hours of online video playback and up to 11.1 hours of gaming. The phone also offers reverse wired charging support to power up other devices.

The OPPO K14x 5G features an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. Out of the box, the device will boot Android 15-based ColorOS 15. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For connectivity, the OPPO K14x supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.4 LE, and Wi-Fi 5.