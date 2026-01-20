OPPO A6 5G launched in India with 120Hz display, 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs

OPPO has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the OPPO A6 5G. The new phone is now available for purchase through OPPO’s official online store and is aimed at users looking for long battery life, basic 5G support, and a familiar OPPO software experience in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

OPPO A6 5G Price in India, Availability

The OPPO A6 5G starts at Rs 17,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999, while the 6GB RAM with 256GB storage model costs Rs 21,999.

Oppo is also offering an instant cashback of Rs 1,000, along with a three-month no-cost EMI option on select credit and debit cards. The phone is currently available via the OPPO India website and comes in Sapphire Blue, Ice White, and Sakura Pink colour options.

OPPO A6 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo says the screen can go up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness, which should be sufficient for use outdoors.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

On the camera front, the Oppo A6 5G features a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front camera. Video recording is supported up to 1080p at 60fps.

The phone runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15 on top. OPPO has also added side-mounted fingerprint authentication and face unlock for security. One of the main highlights of the OPPO A6 5G is its 7,000mAh battery. The phone supports 45W wired fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. OPPO has also given the phone IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, which is still uncommon in this price range.