OpenAI's first hardware device is coming on July 15; here's what it is

OpenAI has been working on its first hardware device for some time now, but before you start guessing about some exciting AI gadget or maybe an AI phone, know that it will be much simpler than that. OpenAI is preparing to launch a hardware accessory built around Codex, which is the AI coding assistant. While taking a teaser live on its X account, the company has already confirmed the launch date as July 15th. The teaser has also shared a sneak peek into what’s coming. Also Read: OpenAI makes a big India bet, hires former Uber India chief to lead operations

Well, the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming product. But it simply shows a compact square-shaped device with several buttons alongside the message, “Your favourite Codex shortcuts are getting an upgrade.” And that is enough to suggest one thing – OpenAI is now looking beyond software. Also Read: Anthropic’s Mythos 5 AI model returns with restrictions: Here’s who can use it

Based on the limited information that we have, the upcoming OpenAI device seems to be designed for those who regularly use Codex for programming tasks. Reports suggest that instead of opening menus or remembering multiple keyboard shortcuts, users could soon have dedicated physical controls for common AI coding actions. Also Read: Claude Tag explained: The AI assistant that stays inside your Slack channels

And the good part is that this is a different product from OpenAI’s other major hardware project, which is designed with Jony Ive, and it is still expected to arrive sometime next year.

OpenAI’s First Gadget: What else do we know?

OpenAI has confirmed that the device has been developed with Work Louder, a company known for making programmable keyboards, macro pads and productivity accessories. While the company hasn’t shared specifications yet, the teaser closely resembles Work Louder’s Creator Micro 2 – a small macro pad that comes with mechanical keys, a joystick and touch controls.

If OpenAI follows a similar approach, the hardware could let developers assign frequently used Codex commands to physical buttons. That could make repetitive coding tasks much quicker, especially for people who spend most of their day writing code.

It must be noted that the AI giant hasn’t confirmed exactly how the device will work, so we’ll have to wait until the official launch for more details.

Your favorite Codex shortcuts are getting an upgrade. July 15th. pic.twitter.com/xZ1ydZyt94 — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) June 29, 2026

OpenAI Hardware Gadget: Pricing remains unknown

OpenAI is also keeping the pricing under wraps. For reference, Work Louder’s Creator Micro currently sells for around $199 in the US, which is roughly Rs 19,000. Whether OpenAI’s version will cost something similar remains unknown.

While this Codex accessory is launching first, OpenAI’s bigger hardware plans are still very much alive. This is because OpenAI has already confirmed that its first consumer AI device, being developed with Jony Ive, is still on track for next year.

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For now, though, OpenAI seems focused on developers. And if the July 15 launch goes as expected, this will become the company’s first step into AI hardware.