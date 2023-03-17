comscore OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription service now available in India
Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced that its ChatGPT Plus subscription service is now available in India. Here are all the details.

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced that its subscription service that gives users access to its text-generating AI, ChatGPT Plus, is now available in India. The company made the announcement via its official Twitter handle. Also Read - Microsoft introduces AI-powered 365 Copilot: All you need to know

“Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India,” OpenAI wrote in a tweet. Also Read - Apple is working on launching its own AI like ChatGPT for Siri

For the unversed, the OpenAI had first introduced the ChatGPT Plus subscription service as a pilot program in the US last month. “We’re launching a pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT, a conversational AI that can chat with you, answer follow-up questions, and challenge incorrect assumptions,” had said in a blog post at the time. Also Read - Minecraft is coming to Chromebooks: Check price, availability here

Now, over a month later, the company has announced that it is bringing its subscription service to India. However, the company has not revealed the cost of its subscription service in India yet. In the US, the ChatGPT Plus subscription service costs $20 (Rs 1,652 approx.) a month.

What does ChatGPT Plus offer?

As far the proposition is concerned, the free plan is available when demand is low, offers standard response speed along with regular model updates. The ChatGPT Plus subscription plan, on the other hand, is available even when demand is high, and offers faster response speed. It also offers priority access to new features to the subscription. In addition to these, the ChatGPT Plus subscription plan also offers the newly introduced GPT-4 to the subscribers.

However, if users do not want to pay for access, they can still enjoy the ChatGPT experience by searching for it on Bing.

For the unversed, GPT-4 is more creative and collaborative than its predecessors. It can also accept images as inputs and generate captions, classifications, and analyses. Additionally, GPT-4 is capable of handling over 25,000 words of text, Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is also more reliable and capable of handling complex instructions.

GPT-4 outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning,” the company had said in a blogpost at the time.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 5:59 PM IST
