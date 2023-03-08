Google building a 1000-language AI model to beat ChatGPT

Google has shared more information about the Universal Speech Model (USM), a system that the company describes as a “critical first step” in realising its goals, which is now moving closer toward its goal of building an AI language model that supports 1,000 different languages to beat ChatGPT. Also Read - Google, Meta file lawsuit against S. Korean data protection watchdog's ruling

In November last year, the company announced its plans to create a language model supporting 1,000 of the world's most-spoken languages while also revealing its USM model. The tech giant describes USM as a family of state-of-the-art speech models with 2 billion parameters trained on 12 million hours of speech and 28 billion sentences of text, spanning 300+ languages.

"USM, which is for use in YouTube (e.g., for closed captions), can perform automatic speech recognition (ASR) not only on widely spoken languages like English and Mandarin, but also on under-resourced languages like Amharic, Cebuano, Assamese, and Azerbaijani to name a few," Google said in a blogpost. Google currently claims that USM supports over 100 languages and will serve as the "foundation" for a much larger system.

Meanwhile, Google is expected to introduce a host of AI features for its products in the near future, and among them, Gboard for Android is working to integrate the Imagen text-to-image generator.

US-based artificial intelligence company Josh.ai, which is known for developing the voice-controlled home automation system, has started working on a prototype integration using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Turn on the lights, how is the temperature, you might have asked such questions to your voice assistants like Alexa or Siri, but instead of such questions, imagine your voice assistant could also respond to nebulous comments like “I’ve had a tough day; What’s a good way to relax?

According to Alex Capecelatro, co-founder of the Josh.ai home automation system, that’s the potential of voice assistants powered by new AI language models.

“We are thrilled to be working on bringing the best of Josh.ai and ChatGPT together to create something truly remarkable – a solution where one plus one equals three. By combining our strengths, we envision delivering an AI experience that is beyond what any smart home is capable of,” he said.

Moreover, Capecelatro explained by giving some examples of how ChatGPT-enabled voice assistant would work.

With inputs from IANS