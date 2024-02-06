Samsung and Google are the only two brand in the market that offer up to 7 years of updates to their flagship smartphones. OnePlus comes next with 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates. Well, five of the total updates sounds perfectly good, but if you are someone who’s planning to use their smartphone even longer, you may have to rely on Samsung or Google. If you still want a OnePlus device, and expecting more years of updates, then there’s bad news for you.

OnePlus’ President and COO, Kinder Liu, in an interview with Tom’s Guide, said that offering longer software updates misses the point.

READ MORE OnePlus 12, OnePlus 11 finally receiving AI but not everyone can use it

“Simply offering longer software update policies completely misses the point.”

READ MORE OnePlus 12R gets first software update to improve cameras

“It’s not just software update policies that are important to the user, it’s the fluency of your phone’s user experience too,” he continued.

What he appears to have said is that longer software updates are the only thing that matters, but the phone’s fluency also matters. He was probably talking about the phone’s hardware.

Further, he used a metaphor to comment on the long software update offered two of the other brands. He said, “Imagine your phone is a sandwich. Some manufacturers are now saying that the filling in their sandwiches — their phone’s software — will still be good to eat in seven years’ time. But what they’re not telling you is that the bread in the sandwich — the user experience — might be moldy after four years. Suddenly a seven-year software update policy doesn’t matter, because the rest of your experience with the phone is terrible.”

It appears that OnePlus is clear that it isn’t interested in offering a competitive software update policy. But he does have a point there. Although flagships do come with top-notch hardware, it may not function as good as new device. Also, as Lie pointed out, it the users experience might become moldy.

As said above, OnePlus now gives up to 5 years of updates, which in itself is a good and suistanable software policy. Xiaomi also announced the same policy last year for its flagships. Nothing comes next by giving 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

What phone do you use? Tell us how many years of updates will your device receive and if you happy with that?