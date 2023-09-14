OnePlus teases new Android tablet will launch in India soon

OnePlus is likely coming up with a new tablet in India. In a brand-new teaser on X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus India has hinted at a device, where the rear camera will be mounted at the top centre, while the company logo will be in the middle. Since this does not look like a phone, it is indeed a tablet, which OnePlus may soon launch in India. Apart from the teaser, there is no official other information, but rumours have suggested a trimmed-down tablet called the OnePlus Pad Go is in the works.

READ MORE How much will OnePlus Pad cost in India? We have an idea

Currently, OnePlus sells a single tablet in India. Called the OnePlus Pad, the Android tablet offers premium features such as a Dolby Vision display, Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, and a high-end 5G chipset. But all of that comes at a premium price. The upcoming tablet will reportedly be a budget offering. Besides less powerful specifications, this tablet may not support the company’s pencil. Dubbed the OnePlus Pad Go, this tablet could help the brand reach a wider audience with an aggressive price, especially when the market is full of budget-friendly tablet devices from Realme and Lenovo, among others.

What's work without a little play! Take a guess.#AllPlayAllDay pic.twitter.com/FrX0Lct3Zh — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 14, 2023

We do not have any concrete information on the OnePlus Pad Go. It is also a little unlikely that OnePlus will go ahead with the ‘OnePlus Pad Go’ as the name for its affordable tablet. The Chinese company has not used ‘Go’ ever to denote products aimed at the mass market. OnePlus’ phone range includes the Nord branding for such products, so maybe the tablet range will follow suit, as well. If that turns out to be true, this tablet might end up being called the OnePlus Nord Pad.

OnePlus Pad specifications

To give you a quick overview of the company’s only tablet is that currently available to buy in India, the OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.6-inch LCD with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity Dimensity 9000 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is an ARM G&10 MC10 GPU inside the OnePlus Pad. It packs a 9510mAh battery inside with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is available to buy in India at Rs 37,999.