OnePlus, Realme reportedly working on phones with whopping 24GB of RAM

We are already far from the era when smartphones used to lag, thanks to reasonable and timely advancements in the mobile phone industry. One of them is the RAM, which is crucial for the phone to run and manage the software. Over the past few years, Android smartphones have improved to offer as much as 16GB of RAM, but soon you could see phones with a whopping 24GB of RAM. Also Read - Realme Narzo 60 5G design revealed: It's probably a rebranded Realme 11 Pro

OnePlus and Realme — brands of BBK Electronics that also owns Oppo and Vivo — are reportedly working on smartphones that will pack perhaps the maximum RAM capacity of 24GB, making multitasking easier than ever and taking smartphone gaming up a notch. That sort of RAM capacity is often found in high-end laptops that are aimed at professionals and gamers. Also Read - Realme Narzo 60 5G series confirmed to feature curved display

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), the “Oga group” (translated from Chinese) is considering increasing the RAM capacity on phones belonging to at least two brands. The Oga group refers to Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. Upcoming phones from these three brands are reportedly coming with a minimum RAM capacity of 16GB, but their top variants might offer as high as 24GB of RAM. Also Read - Realme Narzo 60 series confirmed to arrive in India soon

While such high RAM capacity would wow tech enthusiasts, the companies will need to convince why customers need a phone with 24GB of RAM. The maximum RAM capacity currently on Android phones is sufficient for nearly everything. No doubt, more RAM will ease processing on the phone, but it will attract high prices. Besides, Android phones now come with support for virtual RAM expansion and a few brands use the total RAM capacity after expansion to pitch their phones to customers. It will be hard not to think that 24GB is nothing but just another marketing gimmick.

Alongside this, the retention rate of ColorOS — which powers phones from all three brands in China — will also likely improve.

Specifically, the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to come with 24GB of RAM. It could be OnePlus’ first such phone, but it might not be an entirely new device. Reports have suggested that the Ace 2 Pro will be similar to the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ (China version). If those rumours hold any water, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may come with a 6.74-inch display with 1440Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PMW) frequency. It might use BOE’s 1.5K OLED display and have curved edges with a punch-hole in the centre. OnePlus might use the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor in the Ace 2 Pro, which will have 64MP triple cameras on the back. This phone might also come with a 5000mAh battery that charges at 100W speed.

As for Realme, the phone model is unclear, but it, too, will bear similarities with phones from its sister brands.