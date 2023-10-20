OnePlus Pad Go, the company’s first low-end Android tablet, will be available to buy later today, i.e., Friday. The Pad Go arrived earlier this month as the company tries to woo customers who have a budget constraint and are ready to let go of a few features to keep the costs down. The budget Android tablet market is already brimming with some appealing options and OnePlus’ entry into it is good news for customers. The OnePlus Pad Go comes across as an attractive tablet that offers a big, sharp display, Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, and a long-lasting battery for under Rs 20,000.

OnePlus Pad Go price in India

The OnePlus Pad Go comes in two configurations. The one with 128GB internal storage costs Rs 19,999 and the other one with 256GB of storage will be available to customers at a slightly higher price of Rs 23,999. There is only a Twin Mint colour model available for the tablet, so if you want a sober colour like black, you are out of luck. OnePlus’ new tablet is slated to go on sale at noon through the company website and Flipkart. But it is already available on Amazon for some reason, so if you cannot wait, there is an option. Meanwhile, the OnePlus website is still taking pre-orders for the tablet. If you choose to pre-order the tablet, you become eligible for a free folio cover.

READ MORE OnePlus teases new Android tablet will launch in India soon

OnePlus Pad Go specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go comes with an 11.350-inch LCD (LTPS panel) with a 2408×1720 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The display also offers a peak brightness of 400 units. Powering the OnePlus Pad Go is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet runs OxygenOS 13.2. On the camera front, it gets an 8MP rear camera with EIS support and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The newly launched tablet packs an 8,000mAh with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. You get the standard connectivity options on the tablet, such as Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C and Wi-Fi that supports the 2.GHz band only. Additional features include face unlock, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope and hall sensor.