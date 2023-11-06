OnePlus Open, the company’s first foldable that arrived to much fanfare, is the latest victim of the notorious green line issue. Several users are reporting that their Open units suddenly began showing green lines at random places on their screens. A user even claimed the screen of their OnePlus Open unit “died,” highlighting dead pixels around the hinge area. OnePlus has not acknowledged the emerging issues yet, but they come only weeks after the company had to introduce a free lifetime screen warranty for its users.

Several posts in the r/oneplus thread point out the issue of green lines appearing randomly on the foldable display of the OnePlus Open. In some cases, these lines are very prominent, making the entire experience jarring for users. Since the company has not acknowledged the issue, it is hard to tell what is causing the green lines, but if previous instances are anything to go by, it could be a software-induced issue. Multiple OnePlus phones such as the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 9 began showing green lines on their OLED panels after updating to the stable OxygenOS 13 update.

I hope the green line curse doesn't become a widespread issue for the OnePlus Open.#OnePlus #OnePlusOpen pic.twitter.com/HdRhFRjOU5 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 6, 2023

The OnePlus Open comes pre-installed with the OxygenOS 13.2, which is based on Android 13. The bug, thus, seems to have been caused by the software. That is speculation at the moment, based on the fact that OnePlus never said it fixed the issue with the software. The only solution the company offered to affected OnePlus phone users was a free lifetime screen warranty.

OnePlus India offered the following statement back in August: “We realise that this issue has caused a great deal of inconvenience to the affected users, and we apologise for it. In line with our unwavering commitment, we encourage users to visit the nearest OnePlus service centre for device diagnosis, and we will provide free screen replacement for all devices affected by the situation. On select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, we are also offering a voucher that will provide the user with a fair percentage of the device value to upgrade to a new OnePlus device. In light of the current situation, we are also offering a lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

For now, OnePlus users are rushing to nearby service centres to seek help. “Currently on the way to the service center,” said a user replying to the thread that highlighted the dead-pixel issue on the OnePlus Open. If you own a OnePlus Open, as well, and are facing the same issue, the only option you have is to visit the service centre.