OnePlus users, here is what is causing green lines on your phone display

OnePlus has announced a lifetime screen warranty for its users in India who are facing a green line issue on their phone displays. The issue, which is a hardware defect, affects phones with AMOLED displays and causes a permanent green line to appear on the screen.

OnePlus has apologised for the inconvenience and offered free screen replacement and upgrade discounts for the affected users. The green line issue has been reported by many OnePlus users across different models, including the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R.

What is the green line issue and how can you fix it? Here is what you need to know

The green line issue is a hardware problem that occurs when the display connector or flex cable that connects the display to the motherboard gets loose, damaged, or defective. This causes permanent and irreversible damage to the display, resulting in a thin band of green colour that runs from the top to the bottom of the screen.

The green line can appear randomly, even after a software update, but it is not caused by software. It can also appear after external or water damage to the phone, but not necessarily.

The green line issue is very annoying and noticeable, as it appears everywhere when the phone is switched on and the display is on. This includes the home screen, the lock screen, and even the Always-On display.

In rare cases, the green line can flicker or disappear temporarily, but for most users, it is rather permanent. In some instances, the number of green lines can increase, or other colours like pink or white can show up alongside.

Unfortunately, there is no software fix for the green line issue. The only way to get rid of it is to replace the display of the phone. This can be done by visiting a service centre or contacting customer support. Depending on the phone model and the complexity of repair, this can also involve replacing the display assembly and the motherboard.