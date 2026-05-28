OnePlus 16 leak reveals AI button, huge battery and 185Hz display: ALL details here

While OnePlus has obviously not revealed anything about the next flagship, but leaks around the next OnePlus 16 are slowly starting to build excitement. And if the latest reports turn out to be accurate, the next flagship could focus on display, battery life, and camera upgrades. According to a report by GizmoChina, the OnePlus 16 is currently being tested with a 185Hz refresh rate display, something that could make it the highest refresh-rate phone OnePlus has released so far. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 price increased by up to Rs 5,000 just a month after launch - should you buy it?

For comparison, the current-generation OnePlus flagship lineup already comes with up to 165Hz in some models. Earlier rumours even suggested a possible 240Hz screen, but the latest leak now points toward 185Hz instead. Apart from this, the display itself is also expected to receive some design refinements. Leaks suggest the OnePlus 16 may feature ultra-thin bezels on all four sides, a flat OLED panel, 1.5K resolution, and LTPO technology for adaptive refresh rates. Some reports also hint at BOE supplying the display panel, alongside custom touch-control hardware for smoother responsiveness. Also Read: OnePlus 15R price hiked AGAIN in India; Is it still worth considering?

OnePlus 16 camera upgrades

Another big talking point from the leak is the camera setup. The OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Reports suggest the sensor could be Samsung’s HP5 unit. Apart from the periscope lens, the phone is also expected to include a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Also Read: 8 best tablets under Rs 50,000 which are perfect for travel, office, and creative work

AI button and more

Interestingly, leaks also mention a dedicated AI button on the device, although its exact functionality remains unclear for now. Under the hood, the OnePlus 16 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chipset, likely the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 lineup.

Other tipped features include:

LPDDR6 RAM support

Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance

Dual stereo speakers

X-axis vibration motor

Apart from these, some reports claim the OnePlus 16 may pack a battery close to the 9,000mAh mark, although that number still feels unusually large for a flagship smartphone. And the charging details remain unclear.

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OnePlus 16 launch timeline: When to expect

At the moment, OnePlus has not confirmed the existence of the OnePlus 16 officially. However, based on previous launch cycles, the device could arrive sometime in late 2026.

OnePlus 15 Specs: A Quick Look