OnePlus 12R 5G key specifications leaked alongside launch details

OnePlus 12R 5G may be coming next year, but there is already a lot of buzz around it. Expected to debut in China, the upcoming OnePlus phone will be an upper mid-range phone, according to the freshly-leaked specifications. Rumours suggest the OnePlus 12R 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with support for a 5500mAh battery that charges at up to 100W. There is also a leak that hints at the launch timeline of the phone.

Since the OnePlus 11R came with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it makes sense for its successor — OnePlus 12R 5G — to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. While this is the fastest chipset currently, it will likely become the second fastest by the time the phone will come out. Qualcomm will launch its flagship chip for the next crop of premium Android phones in October.

A report by MySmartPrice suggests the OnePlus 12R 5G will come with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1240×2772 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. You can expect the phone to run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out of the box. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 12R 5G would use an Adreno 740 GPU for high-end graphics, which might appeal to gamers. The phone is also likely to come with 16GB of LPPDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Other specifications include a 50MP main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8MP camera with an ultrawide sensor and a 32MP camera with support for 2X optical telephoto zoom. For selfies and video calls, the OnePlus 12R 5G may come with a 16MP camera, likely inside a punch-hole setup. OnePlus’ upcoming phone with a 5500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. It will also likely come with standard connectivity options, such as Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port, and NFC.

The leak pointed out that the OnePlus 12R 5G may be launched in January in 2024.