OnePlus 15s Specifications Leak Hints BIGGER Battery Boost Over OnePlus 13s: What Else To Expect?

OnePlus launched a special and compact phone – the OnePlus 13s. The tech giant seems to follow the same trend with the OnePlus 15 series. After launching the flagship OnePlus 15, and the OnePlus 15R, which is due in just a week, the company seems to be preparing for the OnePlus 15s. Also Read: OnePlus 15T Leak Suggests Compact Flagship With Massive 7,000mAh Battery

While it is first expected to launch in China as the OnePlus 15T in the first half of 2026, and will later debut in other countries. Ahead of it, a latest leak by OnePlus Club on X has shared the key details that we can expect from the next compact OnePlus phone. One of the highlights of them all is the bigger battery. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra To Launch Next Week In China With Leica-Tuned Cameras: What To Expect

OnePlus 15s Specifications (Leaked)

As mentioned, the OnePlus 15s is expected to pack a large 7500mAh battery, while the previous OnePlus 13s packs a 5850mAh battery with an 80W charging battery. The charging also seems to get an upgrade with a 100W or 120W charging speed. It is also expected to feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is also said to feature BOE X3 display material. Following the previous trend, the OnePlus 15s is also expected to be powered by the same chipset as the OnePlus 15 — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Also Read: OnePlus 15s Listed On BIS Website After OnePlus 15R Launch; When Can We Expect?

For photography, it may feature a 50MP IMX906 or 200MP HP5 main camera, and a JN5 Telephoto (50x digital zoom). What seems to be missing is an ultrawide camera and wireless charging, just like the OnePlus 13s!

However, it must be noted that these are not the final specifications. That means these can be changed with time.