OnePlus 12 5G: Cameras

Coming to the camera, the OnePlus 12 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50MP primary lens with Sony's LYT sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with OmniVision OV64B and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony's IMX581 sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP lens with Sony's IMX615 sensor. The phone is capable of capturing up to 8K video at 24fps.