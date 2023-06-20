Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Phone 2 at a global launch event in London on July 11. Ahead of the official launch, the company has been teasing details about its upcoming event. So far, the company has confirmed details about the battery, the screen size and even the processor that will be powering the Nothing Phone 1 successor. And now, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has shared details about another feature that we will get to see in the Nothing Phone 2. This time around, he has shared details about the phone’s connecting cables. Also Read - Like compact phones? Here's what Nothing founder Carl Pei has to say about them

Pei in a post on Twitter has shown off a transparent USB Type-C cable for the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 smartphone. "Man our new USB Type-C cable is 'nice'," he wrote in the text accompanying the image. Take a peek at what he tweeted here:

It is worth noting the latest teaser image comes just days after the company announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, in India on July 11. In addition to this, the phone is also listed on Flipkart, which indicates that just like the Nothing Phone 2, the Nothing Phone 1 will also be available in India. The Flipkart listing also confirms that the upcoming smartphone will be available in India starting 8:30PM on July 11 via the e-retail platform.

That said, thanks to the details shared by Nothing and its founder, we know a lot about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2. Here’s what we know so far.

Everything we know about the Nothing Phone 2 so far

The Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Apart from getting a bump in processor, the phone will also get upgraded camera features, which includes support for Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps. In addition to this, Nothing is also planning to make changes to the phone’s Glyph interface.

Nothing has also confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will come with a 6.7-inch display, which is marginally bigger than its predecessor and a 4,700mAh battery. The phone will offer three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

On the software front, the Nothing Phone 2 will run the Nothing OS 2.0, which is based on Android 13. The company is reportedly building the OS from scratch.

Apart from this, reports hint towards the company manufacturing the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 in India joining the likes of companies like Apple and Samsung that are already making their flagship devices in the country.