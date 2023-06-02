Everything we know about Nothing Phone 2 so far

Nothing Phone (2) has been in the news for quite some time now. Ever since the company revealed that it will be launching the Nothing Phone 2 successor this summer, the tech world has been bustling with details about the upcoming smartphone. To top it off, Nothing and its top executives, including the CEO, Carl Pei, have been steadily teasing details about the Phone (2), keeping the excitement and the buzz around the phone alive. Also Read - MediaTek to use ARM’s new mobile chip tech in its next-gen smartphone processors

In addition to details about the phone, the company has also been teasing details about the technology and the resources that has been used in designing and developing the smartphone. This includes the work that company has done in reducing the carbon footprint of the phone and details about the phone's software.

As we inch closer to the launch of the Nothing Phone (2), here is everything we know about the phone so far:

What we know about Nothing Phone 2 so far

— The upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will feature the same Glyph design with a transparent body that the Nothing Phone (1) comes. However, the image shared by the company in a teaser image indicates that this Glyph design is likely to be different than Phone (1)’s design. Just how different it will be remains a mystery as of now.

— The Nothing founder has also revealed that the upcoming phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The reason behind the decision as Pei explained in a Twitter thread is the fact that the processor has been “thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates since its introduction a year ago.”

“We prioritise user experience over being first in the specs race…Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1),” Pei wrote in the thread.

— The Nothing Phone (2) will come with a bunch of advanced camera features such as Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps owing to the process that it will have.

— Recently, Nothing another thread on Twitter revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) will come with a battery that is 200mAh bigger than that of the Nothing Phone (1). While the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 4,500mAh battery, the Nothing Phone (2) will feature a 4700mAh battery.

— In the same thread, the company also shared details about the display of the phone, which he says will be 0.15-inches bigger than last year. This means that the Nothing Phone (2) will get a 6.7-inch display.

— On the software front, Nothing in another Twitter thread revealed that the Phone (2) will get three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

🌍📱Phone (2) is the first time we’ve achieved a lower carbon footprint on a second-generation product. A significant step towards a more sustainable smartphone industry. Let’s explore its milestones. A thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zYdmU3yqL — Nothing (@nothing) May 31, 2023

— Furthermore, the company said that the Nothing Phone (2) will come with SGS SA certified carbon footprint of 53.45kg, which is over 5kg lower than the Phone (1).

— Nothing has also revealed that the Phone (2) will have 3x more recycled or bio-based parts vs Phone (1). It will have 100 percent recycled tin on nine circuit boards, 100 percent recycled copper foil on the main circuit board and over 90 percent recycled steel on all 28 steel stamping parts. Additionally, the phone will have 80 percent of plastic parts being sustainably sourced.

— On the packaging part, the company says that the unboxing of the Nothing Phone (2) will be an entirely plastic free experience. The company says that the phone’s packaging will include over 60 percent recycled fibre.