comscore
News

Nothing confirms that it will manufacture Nothing Phone 2 in India

News

London-based Nothing said on Monday that they will make their Nothing Phone 2 in India to cater for the demand of the Indian market.

  • Published: June 5, 2023 3:00 PM IST

Highlights

  • Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset.
  • Nothing Phone 2 will be releasing in this British summer.
  • Nothing Phone 2 is twice as fast compared to Phone 1, as per Carl Pei.
Nothing-Phone-1

To cater to the demands of the Indian market, London-based consumer electronic brand Nothing on Monday announced that their upcoming smartphone, ‘Phone (2)’, will be manufactured in India. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2: Everything we know about the Nothing Phone 1 successor so far

“Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to the enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India,” Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India, said in a statement. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 to get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, confirms Carl Pei

“Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India,” he added. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

Towards its sustainability efforts, Nothing has recently announced that the Phone (2) will boast an SGS_SA (a Swiss multinational firm which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services), a certified carbon footprint of 53.45 kg, over 5 kg lower than Phone (1).

The company said that this significant achievement given the overall boost in performance, including a 200 mAh increase in battery and a screen that is 0.15-inch bigger than the Phone (1).

Last month, Nothing’s Founder Carl Pei said that Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, which is a clear upgrade from Phone (1).

In a tweet, Pei said that its initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), “with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement”.

The company also said that it will be releasing the Phone (2) this British summer.

–IANS

  • Published Date: June 5, 2023 3:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Nothing confirms that it will manufacture Nothing Phone 2 in India

Acer launches its Aspire Vero laptop in India: Check price, specification and availability here

Apple WWDC 2023: What to expect, how to watch the event tonight

Xiaomi Pad 6 India launch date announced: Can it be a OnePlus Pad rival?

Realme announces special deals on Narzo N53, Narzo N55: Check top deals, discounts

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL