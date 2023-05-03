Nothing Phone 2 launch announced, here is what you can expect

Nothing Phone 2 — the successor to the company’s first smartphone Phone 1 — is coming sometime during the summer this year. In a Twitter announcement, Nothing dropped the first teaser for its upcoming phone. While the caption says ‘Premium’, the attached video shows a blinking red LED light. It could mean the Nothing Phone 2 will pack more premium specifications, as well as a LED notification light on the back. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 will soon get Android 14 update but there's a catch

The announcement goes in line with previous leaks that suggested the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 will take place sometime between July and September. An exact date or timeline is unclear, but we are at least sure of the launch window.

Developing…