Headphones under Rs 20000 for music enthusiasts and reel creators

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 04:47 PM (IST)
The Marshall Major V wireless headphones are priced at Rs 14,999. They offer over 100 hours of wireless playtime for long listening sessions. The headphones feature a rugged and foldable design for easy portability. They also support wireless charging and provide quick access to Spotify Tap and EQ settings.
The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus headphones are priced at Rs 14,989. They feature adaptive ANC, sound personalization, and touch controls for a better listening experience. The headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life and support multipoint connectivity for multiple devices. They also provide clear calls and fast charging, where 10 minutes gives up to 5 hours of playback.
The Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N headphones are priced at Rs 14,930. They come with active noise cancellation and are designed to deliver strong bass. The headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life for long usage. They support wireless Bluetooth connectivity for easy pairing with devices.
The Sony INZONE H9 headset is priced at Rs 18,990. It features wireless noise cancelling and 360 spatial sound for an immersive gaming experience. The headset offers up to 32 hours of battery life and includes a flip-to-mute microphone. It is compatible with mobile, laptop, PS5, and PC devices.
The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones are priced at Rs 15,999. They feature active noise cancellation and adjustable sensory bass for a powerful audio experience. The headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life with 40 mm drivers for strong sound output. They also support multipoint pairing and include a built-in microphone for calls.
The JBL Tour One M2 headphones are priced at Rs 17,998. They come with adaptive noise cancelling, spatial sound, and smart ambient features for an immersive experience. The headphones offer up to 50 hours of playtime with Bluetooth 5.3 and quick charge support. They also include multi-point connectivity, built-in Alexa, and a 2-year warranty.
The beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO 80 ohm headphones are priced at Rs 15,999. They are closed-back studio headphones designed for professional audio monitoring. The headphones come with a straight single-sided 3 m cable and include a stereo mini-jack with a 1/4 inch adapter. They are suitable for detailed sound and long listening sessions.
The SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 Mini headphones are priced at Rs 17,999. They use bone conduction technology with an open-ear design for comfortable use during sports. The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.3, noise cancelling microphones, and IP55 water resistance. They offer up to 12 hours of playtime with USB-C quick charging support.
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