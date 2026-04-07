Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue edition launches with extras inside the box: Check price here

Google has introduced a new colour option for the Google Pixel 10a, giving its mid-range lineup a slightly fresh look. The new shade is called Isai Blue, and it has been launched as a special edition variant. Also Read: Samsung Messages app to stop working soon, here’s what users need to do

This is not just a regular colour refresh. The company has tied it to a collaboration and limited availability, which makes it a bit different from the standard finishes already available with the Pixel 10a. Also Read: Google launches AI Edge Eloquent: Offline dictation app now available on iOS

What is new with the Isai Blue variant

The Isai Blue colour is a deeper shade compared to the usual blue finishes seen on smartphones. It has been introduced as part of a collaboration with Heralbony, a Japanese brand that works with artists with disabilities. Also Read: Google Meet hits Apple CarPlay before Android Auto, here’s how it works

This version leans more towards the design side. Along with the new colour, the phone also gets custom wallpapers and icon styles inspired by artwork from different artists. You’ll notice these changes across the UI, so it doesn’t feel exactly like the regular variants.

There are also a few small additions in the box, like themed stickers and a matching bumper case that goes with the colour.

Pixel 10a Isai Blue Edition price, availability

This new colour has been launched only in Japan for now, and it’s not available in other markets. There’s no update yet on whether it will come to other regions.

The pricing stays the same as the standard model. The Isai Blue variant is listed at JPY 94,900 for the 256GB version, which roughly translates to around Rs 55,000. Pre-orders have already started, and sales are scheduled to begin in May, according to the company.

Other colour options like Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender continue to be available in global markets.

Pixel 10a Isai Blue Edition specifications, features

Apart from the new colour and design elements, the hardware stays the same. The Pixel 10a comes with a 6.3-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset and comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone continues to run on Android 16 and is expected to get long-term software support.

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On the camera side, you get a 48MP main sensor along with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. There is also a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Under the hood, it packs a 5,100mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless charging.