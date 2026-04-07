Vivo X300 FE could debut in India next month, here’s what to expect

Vivo could be preparing to launch the Vivo X300 FE in India soon. The phone has already been launched in global markets earlier this year, and now new leaks suggest that its India launch may happen in early May. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G India launch teased: 9,020mAh battery confirmed

The company hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but the timeline comes from tipster Yogesh Brar, who shared the update in collaboration with Smartprix. Based on this, the launch could take place in the first week of May if things go as expected. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo: Check price and availability

India variant may get a small change

One thing that stands out in the leaks is the colour options. The phone is expected to come in Black and Purple, similar to global variants. Alongside that, there could be a Green option made specifically for India. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s launched in China with 200MP zoom: Check specs, price and camera Details

Vivo has done this before as well, where certain colours are introduced for specific markets. It’s not a major change, but it does give the India variant a slightly different look.

There is also a design change this time. The camera setup is expected to shift from a vertical layout to a horizontal one on the back.

What the phone may offer

Based on what has already been revealed globally, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which puts it in the flagship range in terms of performance.

On the camera side, it could include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. ZEISS branding is also expected to be part of the setup. For selfies, there could be a 50MP front camera.

The phone may pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. There are also mentions of IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Vivo X300 FE price in India (expected)

The phone was listed in Russia at a price of RUB 60,299, that roughly converts to around Rs 71,300. This gives a basic idea of where it might land in India, although the final price could be different.

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Vivo is likely to position this as a compact flagship, focusing on performance and camera without making the phone too bulky. The launch is not official yet, so there is still some wait before everything is confirmed. More details should come out closer to the expected launch window.