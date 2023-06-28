Nothing has some news to share ahead of Nothing Phone 2 launch

comscore
Nothing closes $96 million round ahead of Nothing Phone 2 launch: Here's what we know

Nothing today announced a $96 million fundraising round led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors GV, EQT Ventures and C Capital.

  • Nothing has raised $96 million in another round of fundraising.
  • Nothing's total funding has reached $250 million so far.
  • Nothing has sold 1.5 million products so far.
With this round, Nothing's total funding has reached $250 million, as the company also crossed selling 1.5 million products.

With this round, Nothing‘s total funding has reached $250 million, as the company also crossed selling 1.5 million products. Also Read - Nothing Phone (2) to come with Swedish House Mafia Glyph Sound pack

“In just over two years, we’ve assembled one of the strongest teams in the industry and sold over 1.5 million devices worldwide,” said Carl Pei, Nothing CEO and Co-founder. Also Read - Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders begin on June 29 on Flipkart

“It’s clear that there’s real demand for an innovative challenger in the consumer tech industry, and with this new round of financing, we’ve never been better positioned to realize our vision to make tech fun again,” Pei added.

Nothing, which is geared up to launch a refined Phone (2) in India on July 11, has more than 450 people working across seven offices worldwide.
Phone (2) features a lower carbon footprint than its predecessor as a result of the company’s ongoing sustainability initiatives.

Highland Europe, a London-based venture capital firm focusing on high-potential technology companies, invested based on Nothing’s success to date and future potential. Tony Zappala, Partner at Highland Europe, led the recent round and will be joining Nothing’s board.

According to Zappala, “We firmly believe that Nothing has something truly distinctive to offer, coupled with an exceptional team”.

“We are enthusiastic about supporting Nothing as they take on the consumer tech giants and challenge the prevailing norms,” he added.

The company has so far launched Phone (1), true wireless audio devices Ear (2) and Ear (Stick).

–IANS

  • Published Date: June 28, 2023 7:56 PM IST
