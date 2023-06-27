1/9
Motorola Razr 40 series
Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra will launch on July 3 in India. The foldable phones will come in different price ranges. The vanilla device will come with a smaller second screen and a mid-range chipset. The Ultra model will have a larger second screen and is expected to come powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
IQOO Neo 7 Pro
iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Neo 7 Pro on July 4. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 50MP triple cameras, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It may house a 5,000mAh cell with 120W fast charging. The smartphone could be priced at around Rs 40,000.