Motorola Razr 40 series

Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra will launch on July 3 in India. The foldable phones will come in different price ranges. The vanilla device will come with a smaller second screen and a mid-range chipset. The Ultra model will have a larger second screen and is expected to come powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.