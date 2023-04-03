Nokia C12 Plus is HMD's new low-cost phone with big display, battery

HMD Global is on a spree, at least in India. After launching the Nokia C12 and Nokia C12 Pro, the Finland-based company has now announced the Nokia C12 Plus. The new Nokia C12 Plus belongs to the same C12 series, but the word ‘Plus’ in the name denotes minor but important changes to the specifications compared to the other two. The Nokia C12 Plus has a big display and a big battery, which customers looking for an inexpensive phone would appreciate.

The Nokia C12 Plus, although listed on the website along with the key specifications and the price, has not been launched. The banner on the Nokia Mobile India website says that the phone is coming soon, which means you cannot buy the phone yet. And the availability is also not clear at the moment. The previously-launched phones, Nokia C12 and Nokia C12 Pro, for instance, have different buying options. While the Nokia C12 is an Amazon exclusive, the Nokia C12 Pro is selling through all channels.

Nokia C12 Plus price in India

The new Nokia C12 Plus costs Rs 7,999, according to the website. This price is for the variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is the only configuration mentioned on the website. The Nokia C12 Plus comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colours. At its price, the new Nokia C12 Plus rivals the Motorola Moto E13, Redmi A1, and Poco C50.

Nokia C12 Plus specifications

The Nokia C12 Plus comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch on the top of it. Inside this notch, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Powering the Nokia C12 Plus is an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A1 processor clocked at up to 1.6GHz. As mentioned previously, you get 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage on the phone, and there is no word on whether this phone supports dynamic RAM expansion. But you get the support for a microSD card of up to 256GB to increase the storage.

On the back of the Nokia C12 Plus, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an LED flash. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 12 (Go edition), which means you will see apps such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, and Google Go among others. Essentially, this is a watered-down version of Android 12, meant for phones with low resources. You get a 4000mAh battery inside the Nokia C12 Plus, which should last more than a day.