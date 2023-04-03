comscore Nokia C12 Plus is HMD's new low-cost phone with big display, battery
News

Nokia C12 Plus is HMD's new low-cost phone with big display, battery

Mobiles

HMD Global is planning to launch a new low-cost phone called the Nokia C12 Plus in India soon as the specifications and price are already out.

Highlights

  • Nokia C12 Plus is a brand-new phone in the C12 series.
  • HMD Global has listed the Nokia C12 Plus on the India website.
  • It comes after the launch of the Nokia C12 and Nokia C12 Pro.
nokiac12plus

HMD Global is on a spree, at least in India. After launching the Nokia C12 and Nokia C12 Pro, the Finland-based company has now announced the Nokia C12 Plus. The new Nokia C12 Plus belongs to the same C12 series, but the word ‘Plus’ in the name denotes minor but important changes to the specifications compared to the other two. The Nokia C12 Plus has a big display and a big battery, which customers looking for an inexpensive phone would appreciate.

The Nokia C12 Plus, although listed on the website along with the key specifications and the price, has not been launched. The banner on the Nokia Mobile India website says that the phone is coming soon, which means you cannot buy the phone yet. And the availability is also not clear at the moment. The previously-launched phones, Nokia C12 and Nokia C12 Pro, for instance, have different buying options. While the Nokia C12 is an Amazon exclusive, the Nokia C12 Pro is selling through all channels.

Nokia C12 Plus price in India

The new Nokia C12 Plus costs Rs 7,999, according to the website. This price is for the variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is the only configuration mentioned on the website. The Nokia C12 Plus comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colours. At its price, the new Nokia C12 Plus rivals the Motorola Moto E13, Redmi A1, and Poco C50.

Nokia C12 Plus specifications

The Nokia C12 Plus comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch on the top of it. Inside this notch, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Powering the Nokia C12 Plus is an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A1 processor clocked at up to 1.6GHz. As mentioned previously, you get 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage on the phone, and there is no word on whether this phone supports dynamic RAM expansion. But you get the support for a microSD card of up to 256GB to increase the storage.

On the back of the Nokia C12 Plus, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an LED flash. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 12 (Go edition), which means you will see apps such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, and Google Go among others. Essentially, this is a watered-down version of Android 12, meant for phones with low resources. You get a 4000mAh battery inside the Nokia C12 Plus, which should last more than a day.

  • Published Date: April 3, 2023 9:13 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Cheaper Xbox storage expansion cards may soon launch

Google is bringing topic filters to Search results on desktop

Nokia C12 Plus is HMD's new low-cost phone with big display, battery

WhatsApp working on new 'Lock chat' feature for Android beta

Twitter bans record over 6.8 lakh accounts in India amid major overhaul

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord
Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India
Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?

Tech Updates/ launch

Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?
What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?

Tech Updates/ launch

What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?